Urban Meyer, the coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, believes that AEW Chairman Tony Khan is building the new wrestling promotion “into a powerhouse.”

Meyer took to Twitter on Thursday to share a picture in which he’s seen alongside Khan and Mike Tyson.

He wrote, “Met The Champ @MikeTyson! @TonyKhan is building @AEW in to a powerhouse #AEWDyanmite #OwnIt.”

Meyer got the opportunity to meet Tyson when the boxing legend visited Jacksonville for this week’s AEW Dynamite. Tyson saved Chris Jericho from a beatdown from The Pinnacle and hit Shawn Spears with a flurry of strikes. He will return to Dynamite next week as the Special Enforcer for the Jericho vs. Dax Harwood match.

The Jaguars are owned by Tony’s father, Shahid Khan, who purchased the team in 2011.

See below for the tweet: