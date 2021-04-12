WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins trended on social media last night for their segment with Bayley during Night Two of WrestleMania 37.

Bayley did not have a match on WrestleMania but the storyline for both nights was that she kept annoying the hosts, Titus O’Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, and had been disrespecting some of the other 2020 and 2021 Hall of Famers. This continued when Bayley interrupted the final stage segment with Hogan and Titus during Night Two.

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella interrupted Bayley, but were met with insults on their appearances, and Bayley sarcastically apologizing for John Cena’s absence. She went to attack but The Bellas took her out and rolled her down the ramp.

Nikki took to Instagram today and commented on possibly wrestling Bayley if she’s able to return to the ring.

“Well I know who I want my first opponent to be if I am able to compete in that ring again….. @itsmebayley,” Nikki wrote.

On a related note, Brie and Daniel Bryan celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary on WrestleMania Sunday. Brie marked the milestone with two Instagram posts, one showing backstage photos from WrestleMania 30 and WrestleMania 37.

“7 wonderful years with my SweetFace [heart emoji] Nothing is better than experiencing life with you. Love you @bryanldanielson Happy Anniversary [hearts smiley emoji],” Brie wrote.

Bryan wrestled the main event of Night Two, competing in the Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title with WWE Hall of Famer Edge, and the champion who retained, Roman Reigns.

It was reported back in late March that WWE has plans for The Bellas to make in-ring returns some time this fall. They have discussed ring returns in multiple interviews as of late, expressing interest in competing for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, currently held by Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Nikki has not wrestled since losing to Ronda Rousey at WWE Evolution in October 2018, and Brie has not wrestled since the October 8, 2018 RAW, where The Bellas teamed with Rousey for a six-woman win over The Riott Squad.

Bayley has not commented on a possible match with Nikkie or Brie as of this writing.

Stay tuned for updates. You can see the related posts below, along with a clip from the segment: