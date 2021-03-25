This year’s WWE Hall of Fame will feature both the 2020 class and the 2021 class. The Bella Twins are set to inducted as part of the 2020 class, and they may be in store for an in-ring comeback as well.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that The Bella Twins are going to return to wrestle. The return date has not been set, but Meltzer noted that the plan is for them to come back in the fall of this year.

The Bella Twins have discussed an in-ring return in the past. They have also expressed their desire to challenge for the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Nikki Bella recently discussed returning to action on The Bellas Podcast. She also revealed that she has not been cleared for an in-ring return due to her neck injury.

“I really want to do a WWE return with you Brie. I really want to go after the tag titles,” Nikki said (h/t to Digital Spy). “That’s one thing I really want to do before I hang up the Nikes for good. I at least want to do that one last run.

“I guess I have been talking about this run as if I am cleared, which I am not cleared to wrestle.”