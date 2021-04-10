Legendary rock guitarist Nita Strauss was on a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman. Strauss is the current guitarist for Alice Cooper, but she is also a successful solo artist, and she talked about her current work on her second album.

“I’ve been working on my next record. I get in this really artistic frame of mind where I’m not doing a whole lot of other stuff,” Strauss said. “So now I’ve been kind of needing to binge everything that’s going on. I didn’t know I was going to be here (in Tampa) until a few days ago. The big departure is I’m actually going to have some guest vocalists on this one.

“That’s something I didn’t do previously. I just wanted to sort of make a stand as an instrumental guitar player, and this time around, I kind of want to show what I can do as a songwriter as well. So there’s going to be a couple songs that are more traditional hard rock songs that have guest vocalists on it that I’m really excited about.

“I cannot say [who they are] just yet, but I will say that one that I have confirmed is one of my favorite female singers out there on the scene right now, and I’m very very excited to finally get to collaborate with her on something.”

Hausman prodded Strauss asking in Cooper could be one of her guest vocalists, “[Having Alice on], that’s something that I have been kind of throwing around. Of course, everybody asks it. Everybody asked about the last one too, and we didn’t do it. So maybe it’s time. I don’t know.”

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne was recently inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, which aired earlier this week. Fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper is known in WWE for his involvement with Jake “The Snake” Roberts at WrestleMania 3. Hausman asked Strauss if Alice Cooper should be in the WWE Hall of Fame.

“I think Alice should be in every Hall of Fame. He’s just that cool,” Strauss pointed out. “He’s just a legendary guy. He can be in the NASCAR Hall of Fame. He could be in all the Hall of Fames I feel. In all seriousness, I don’t know. I did look it up because I wasn’t aware of all the stuff that Ozzy had done hosting RAW’s and these different things.

“I actually didn’t know, so I thought, ‘Ozzy? Did he do a WrestleMania?’ I don’t know. Maybe we need to get Coop in. We do have a touring snake, Julius Squeezer, who could come on with Alice and make an appearance at a RAW, and then maybe he can do a couple more things to get in the Hall of Fame.”

You can follow Nita on Twitter @HurricaneNita. You can find the full audio and video from Nita’s interview below: