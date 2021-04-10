On last night’s edition of NJPW Strong, the eight-man New Japan Cup USA tournament began.

As noted, the winner of this year’s tournament will receive the new NJPW Strong Openweight Championship. Below are the results of the opening round matches:

* Lio Rush defeated Clark Connors

* Tom Lawlor defeated Ren Narita

* Hikuleo defeated Fred Rosser

* Brody King defeated Chris Dickinson

On next Friday’s show it will be Hikuleo vs. Lawlor, Rush vs. King, and an eight-man tag team match with wrestlers to be announced.