NJPW revealed a new NJPW Strong Openweight Championship on last night’s episode of Strong. The winner of this year’s New Japan Cup USA will become the inaugural champion.

Previously, the victor of the tournament became the number one contender for the IWGP US Championship, but it looks like NJPW is switching things up this year. The belt is designed by Belts By Dan (who also created the new IWGP World Heavyweight Championship).

The tournament kicks off next Friday and features the following first round matchups.

* Clark Connors vs. TJP

* Rocky Romero vs. Lio Rish

* Brody King vs. Bateman

* Blake Christian vs. Chris Dickinson

* Ren Narita vs. Misterioso

* The DKC vs. Tom Lawlor

* Jordan Clearwater vs. Hikuleo

* Fred Rosser vs. JR Kratos