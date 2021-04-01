Orange Cassidy has confirmed that Kris Statlander is now a part of his stable that also consists of Chuck Taylor and Trent, aka Best Friends.

After AEW Dynamite went off the air, Cassidy wrote on Twitter, “The alien sits with us now.”

As noted earlier, Statlander and Trent returned from injury during the main event of tonight’s Dynamite featuring Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Cassidy and Taylor.

Midway through the Arcade Anarchy Match, Statlander popped out of an arcade machine to attack Penelope Ford. Towards the end of the match, a familiar van – driven by Sue – approached Daily’s Place and Trent joined the fight as well. Trent immediately went after Miro, who put him on the shelf last year.

The match ended when Taylor powerslammed Sabian off the stage and through tables to pick up the pinfall victory for his team.

While Trent had been away since December due to a partially torn pec, Statlander suffered a torn ACL last June.