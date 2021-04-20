Paul Heyman had high praise for new SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair on last week’s episode of Talking Smack.

Heyman said that Belair could transcend the business with her first run as a champion in WWE.

“This could be a career that goes down in history that no one can ever deny – the greatest career ever,” said Heyman. “Not just male or female, or black or white, Asian or Hispanic, or human or Martian. Just a champion, and that’s what you are now.”

On Monday, Heyman tweeted out a clip of his interaction with Belair and addressed detractors of the EST of WWE.

Heyman wrote, “Anyone who doesn’t believe in @BiancaBelairWWE simply is not paying attention!”

As noted earlier, Belair said she “would love to eventually pin all four Horsewomen” and be at the forefront of the new generation of women’s wrestling.

See below for Heyman’s tweet: