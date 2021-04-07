Paul Heyman appeared on Sports Media with Richard Deitsch this week to promote WrestleMania 37. When discussing his contractual status, Heyman was asked if he’ll be seen in WWE going forward.

“One would certainly hope so,” Heyman said. “I’ve always tried to avoid negotiating in public. I understand why some people do it though.

“When I left WWE in 2006 I was the first person they didn’t go ‘we wish him well on his future endeavors.’ Nobody knew when I was officially done with the company. We kept that between me and Vince McMahon, because I didn’t feel it was anybody’s business at the time. And neither did WWE.

“I just don’t think it does WWE or Paul Heyman any good for me to negotiate a contract and agreement through the media in public. It doesn’t serve anybody. It’s not what I’m here to do. I’m an entertaining, or a director [and] producer of talent. I don’t think that’s what the public turns to me for.

Heyman is scheduled to be in Roman Reigns’ corner for his match against Edge and Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 37 this Sunday. While he won’t negotiate in public, his role with Reigns is why Heyman has no qualms in admitting that he wants to stay in WWE.

“I love what I’m doing with Roman Reigns,” Heyman said. “I love what I’m doing on Talking Smack and the talent I get to work with. And I’m boldly confident that I’ll be continuing in those roles.”

Heyman’s contract reportedly expires in the next month or so. Heyman’s WWE deal last expired after WrestleMania 34 three years ago.

