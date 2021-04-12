AEW star Miro was in attendance at Raymond James Stadium for WrestleMania 37 to support his wife, Lana, who was part of the Tag Team Turmoil match on Night One of the event.

Earlier on Sunday, Lana thanked her husband and father for surprising her by attending the event.

She wrote, “Yesterday, I was surprised by @ToBeMiro and Dad! My father supported all my decisions to get me here, and my husband supported my decision this year to live in a hotel for 250 days, thousands of miles from home, so I could be closer to training. I’m a lucky woman. #WrestleMania.”

A little later, Miro responded, “I wouldn’t miss your match for the world. I love you!”

See below for the tweets: