Tag Team Turmoil: Lana and Naomi vs. The Riott Squad vs. Carmella and Billie Kay vs. Natalya and Tamina Snuka vs. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke

Back from a break and Greg Hamilton is in the ring with rules for tonight’s Tag Team Turmoil match. Out first comes the team of Lana and Naomi. The winners of this match will advance to Night Two as the new #1 contenders to WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Out next comes Carmella and Billie Kay.

Naomi and Carmella start out. Naomi unloads with kicks and a dropkick to drop Carmella. Lana tags in and takes Carmella out from the corner, then bulldogs her. Lana with a double knees to the back against the ropes. Carmella turns it around and slams Lana by her hair. Carmella shows off some. She takes Lana to the corner and Kay tags in. They double team Lana now. Kay works Lana over and talks some trash. Naomi comes in and turns it around on Kay. Lana gets another tag and barely spends time in before tagging Naomi back in for a double team to Kay. Carmella breaks Naomi’s pin up.

We see Jax and Baszler watching the match backstage. Naomi tosses Carmella to the apron. Kay takes advantage and rolls Naomi up from behind. Lana and Naomi have been eliminated. Out next comes The Riott Squad – Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott.

Liv rocks Carmella on the apron and goes to work on Kay. Ruby comes in and they double team Kay now. Kay sends Ruby to the floor and drops Liv, who lands bad on her shoulder. Carmella tags back in and unloads on Liv in the corner. Carmella does the moonwalk now, then hits a Bronco Buster on Liv. More back and forth now. Kay drops Ruby with a boot as she tries to help Liv. Kay ends up rolling Liv up for a pin but the referee sees Carmella help her and it’s no good. Liv drops Kay with double knees and holds it as Ruby nails a big senton from the top. Kay is pinned for the elimination.

Carmella is upset. She shoves Ruby and superkicks Liv to the mat. Out next comes Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. They slip on the wet stage it appears. Dana tags in and goes to the top for a super Blockbuster to Ruby. Liv breaks the pin up. Dana argues with the referee and mounts Ruby with right hands out of frustration. Ruby fights Dana off but Dana hits a spinning neckbreaker for a 2 count. More back and forth between the two teams. Liv unloads on Mandy for a close 2 count.

Ruby tags back in and they double team Rose. Ruby levels Rose with a Riott Kick but Dana breaks the pin up. Dana gets knocked to the floor. Liv tags back in and kicks Rose. Rose fights her off and hits a big shoulder thrust in the corner. Ruby comes in but Rose dumps her with a suplex. Liv fights off both opponents. Rose goes for a superplex on Liv and hits it after Dana tags in. Dana goes to the top and hits a Swanton to Liv for a 2 count as Liv reverses it and eliminates Dana and Rose. Out next comes Natalya and Tamina Snuka.

Natalya goes for a Sharpshooter on Liv to start but Liv rolls her for a 2 count. Natalya slams Liv into the top rope. Tamina tags in and unloads on Liv in the corner. Natalya tags back in for the double team sitdown powerbomb. Liv kicks out at 2. Tamina kicks Ruby to the floor to stop her from making the save. Natalya rams Liv into the corner for knee strikes. Tamina tags in and unloads on Liv with knees of her own in the corner. Ruby finally tags in and they end up double teaming Tamina in their corner. Ruby with a running kick to Tamina’s face. Liv tags back in and drops Tamina and holds her like they did before, allowing Ruby to hit the senton from the top. Tamina kicks out and Liv can’t believe it.

Ruby tags back in and gets sent to the corner. Snuka superkicks Liv as she charges. Tamina goes to the top and kicks Ruby away. Natalya tags in. They go for the Hart Attack to Ruby and nail it in the middle of the ring. Natalya walks around smiling. She goes for the Sharpshooter on Ruby but wastes some time. She drops the legs and points at Tamina. Tamina tags in and goes to the top. Tamina hits the big Superfly Splash on Ruby and covers for the pin to win and become the new #1 contenders.

Winners and New #1 Contenders: Natalya and Tamina

