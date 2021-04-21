Former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has taken to Twitter to share her “new favorite shirt.”

The t-shirt features artwork of Zayn’s dance moves from an episode of SmackDown earlier this month.

Becky said she loves the shirt not just for Zayn’s “iconic dance moves” but because the proceeds from the sales will go to “Sami For Syria,” a fundraising campaign that supports the need for mobile clinics in Syria.

She wrote, “I have a new favorite shirt. Partially because of the great artwork capturing @samizayn iconic dance moves, but mostly because 100% of the profits go to #samiforsyria to bring medical aid to people in Syria.

“It’s only available for a limited time so get yours on @prowrestlingtees now.”

See below for Becky’s post: