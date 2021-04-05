WWE SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn believes that WWE is using bots to circulate the “Dancin’ Sami” memes and videos to divert attention from his documentary.

Zayn wrote on Sunday, “WOW! I’m hearing from an anonymous source that many of the “Dancin’ Sami” memes/videos like the one below are being circulated by bots paid for by @WWE to sway attention away from my documentary! Apparently, the trailer alone has them shook. Huge, if true!”

This past Friday on SmackDown, Zayn broke into a dance routine when his guest of honor, YouTube celebrity Logan Paul, walked down the ramp to attend the the red carpet of Zayn’s documentary.

It was later announced that Paul will be attending WrestleMania 37 to witness the Zayn vs. Kevin Owens match. The old rivals will face off on Night Two of the event this coming Sunday.

See below for the tweet:

WOW! I’m hearing from an anonymous source that many of the “Dancin’ Sami” memes/videos like the one below are being circulated by bots paid for by @WWE to sway attention away from my documentary! Apparently, the trailer alone has them shook. Huge, if true!pic.twitter.com/mggGFANbYt — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 4, 2021