WWE RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley took to Twitter on Thursday to show off her impressive physique.

She wrote the caption, “Little shoulder vein decided to say Hi.”

Ripley is presently in a feud with Charlotte Flair and Asuka on RAW. Charlotte returned to WWE TV the night after WrestleMania 37 to take out both Ripley and Asuka. The three women could possibly face off in a triple-threat match at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.

See below for the photo: