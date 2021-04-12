WWE SmackDown Superstar Natalya has revealed that she suffered a hole through a lip during her match on Night Two of WrestleMania 37.

Along with a close-up shot of her lip, Natalya tweeted, “Teeth are good. A hole through my lip. Wrestling is real. And I’m #Unbreakable. #WrestleMania.”

Natalya was responding to a tweet from the WWE Universe Twitter handle, which posted a clip of Shayna Baszler catching her in the jaw with a knee strike. The account asked fans if they saw Natalya’s tooth flying out.

The team of Natalya and Tamina failed to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship from Baszler and Nia Jax.

See below for the tweet: