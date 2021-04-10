A fan on Twitter has revealed pictures of WWE testing drones at Raymond James Stadium ahead of this weekend’s WrestleMania 37.

It seems like WWE plans to use drone formations during the entrances of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks, among other Superstars.

The photos show The Fiend’s ‘Let Me In’ tagline, Bianca’s lips along with the ‘EST’ and Sasha’s signature shades.

While The Fiend will face Randy Orton on Night Two on Sunday, Banks will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair in the main event of Night One on Saturday.

As noted earlier, WWE has released a new video to unveil the set up for WrestleMania 37.

See below for the photos: