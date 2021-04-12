WWE RAW Superstar Randy Orton has revealed that he was charged a sum of $20,000 so his family members – wife and five children – were able to witness him in action at WrestleMania 37.

Orton defeated “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt on Night Two of the event on Sunday.

The Viper tweeted, “WM. Historic. One of a kind, only here at #wwe you can see the spectacle! Also, I was charged 20 thousand dollars for my family (wife and 5 kids) to watch dad rassle fight a demon…. and WIN!”

It is possible that WWE did not allow family members to be backstage due to strict COVID-19 protocols.

