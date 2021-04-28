Triller Fight Club and MLW broadcaster Ray Flores was on today’s episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman and Flores discussed Triller’s big Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight, and Hausman asked Flores if there is any interest in seeing former WWE Champion CM Punk in a Triller Fight Club ring. It was reported last summer that Punk is still following protocols for UFC’s drug testing policy.

“I think if CM Punk wants to do it, I think that Triller would absolutely be open to it because he’s still a big name,” Flores noted. “I mean now the fans are coming back. You go to arenas all over the world and you still here chants of CM Punk in different wrestling arenas all over.

“So if he wants to come back and he’s willing to go in there and train, then I think he absolutely can make the connection, and they’ll definitely be open to it. Whether or not it will happen, it’s kind of like the perfect storm. All the stars need to align for him to get in there, but if he wants to and he’s willing to put in the time in the gym, then why not? I mean, he’s one of those guys that still now after how long he’s been away from sports entertainment and combat sports, he still a big name in combat sports.”

Hausman noted that Triller could be a platform for fighters and performers that still have drawing power but don’t have the platform to show it. Flores explained the uniqueness of Triller that can be appealing for fans.

“Also too, you’re going to get high-level match-ups but then you’re also going to get fun, unique fights and then you’re going to get entertainment,” Flores said. “‘Okay, I’m going to come and see a hip-hop artist, and then I’m going to see a guy, a professional boxing trainer who’s a fighter fight, a Reggaetón artist. I mean, it’s kind of all these different things are happening at once, and then you’re getting Frank Mir against Steve Cunningham. Those are the kind of things that you’re like, ‘Is this really happening right now?’ But that’s what you get on Triller.”

Hausman then asked Flores if it is possible that other organizations like UFC and Bellator adapt to Triller’s presentation since the Paul – Askren fight was successful. Flores noted the key difference in what Triller is doing that can be hard to replicate.

“Well, here’s the thing though, I understand that there could be that ‘imitation is the greatest form of flattery’, but what Triller’s doing with the minds behind the scenes and the people that they have part of the show, they know what they’re doing,” Flores pointed out. “It’s this madness, but it is smart madness, and it’s organic madness.

“You can’t fake it. So these other entities, if they try to do something that’s out of the realm of what they typically do, it’s gonna come off as fake and not authentic, and you’re gonna be trying to bamboozle the audience. And that’s not what sells, so I think the Showtime’s of the world and all these other different properties need to keep doing what they’re doing, but if you want to spice up the entertainment, do it within the parameters of what you’re doing.

“I’m going to go back to a movie that I like, the movie Hitch where Will Smith is telling [Kevin Janes], ‘You stay in the box. Don’t get out of your box.’ Same rule applies when it comes to all these other networks. They’re seeing what Triller’s doing. That’s cool, and it’s unique but stay within your box. Don’t get out of the box because then you may look ridiculous, but do what you feel is best for your property and your telecast.”

You can follow Ray on Twitter @SBRFlores. The full audio from Ray’s interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily can be found below: