CM Punk's mixed martial arts career was brief, unsuccessful and can't be considered anything other than a failure. He fought just twice and was dominated both times – first losing in the first round to Mickey Gall in 2016 and then losing a unanimous decision to Mike Jackson in 2018.

We've heard little about Punk's MMA activity since then other than a report in March 2019 in which former UFC Lightweight champion Anthony Pettis told TMZ that Punk was still training. That followed UFC President Dana White saying that Punk probably wouldn't fight in UFC again.

But a recent tweet from TSN reporter Aaron Bronsteter indicates that Punk could still be interested in fighting again. Bronsteter says that Punk is still submitting drug test samples to USADA which is more than can be said for several current UFC champions.

"Based on the most recent USADA testing history update, USADA has not tested Conor McGregor since January and CM Punk has submitted more samples than four UFC champions, three of whom have competed in 2020," Bronsteter tweeted.

USADA is the United States Anti-Doping Agency and they are the official, independent anti-doping agency for UFC. Fighters must pass USADA's protocols in order to fight under the UFC banner and Punk is doing his due diligence to make sure he's available if UFC gives him another chance.

White White said he hopes Punk doesn't fight again, he is still reportedly under contract with UFC. There are also numerous smaller MMA promotions that could also give Punk a third shot at making an impressive showing in the cage.

One of those could be Cage Fury Fighting Championships, who Punk has signed on with as a commentator. Punk joined them in 2018 and has been a part of several events, even getting into a confrontation with a fan at CFFC 77 last August.

