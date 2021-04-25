AEW referee Aubrey Edwards looks to be involved in tonight’s Title vs. Title Match between Impact World Champion Rich Swann and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

Earlier today, Edwards posted a photo of herself on a private jet with the caption, “Live fast. Die young. Bad girls do it well.”

In the comments, a fan asked if she was headed to Nashville for tonight’s Impact Rebellion PPV and Edwards responded, “Yep!”

You can check out the final card for tonight’s PPV here. Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage, beginning at 8 pm ET!