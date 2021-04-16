Rhea Ripley is fed up with the behavior of racist fans. The WWE RAW Women’s Champion took to social media to call out a person who posted a racially insensitive comment about Ripley and her boyfriend, Demetri Jackson.

“This. This is not okay,” Ripley posted, as seen below. “If you ever speak like this and I see it, you WILL be blocked. I will not hide names either. You deserve all the hate.”

Ripley and Jackson have been in a relationship since 2019. This is not the first time hate has been directed at the couple, as Ripley over a year ago outed similar users for hateful messages on her Instagram account.

Ripley competed on Night Two of WrestleMania 37, where she was victorious over Asuka in winning the WWE RAW Women’s Championship for the first time in her career. She retained the title over Asuka in a rematch the next night on RAW.

Jackson, also a wrestler, has kept busy himself. Known as Demetri Action Jackson, he has competed in both WWE and AEW as enhancement talent. His last notable appearance was on the August 25, 2020 episode of AEW Dark, where he teamed with Storm Thomas in a losing effort against Best Friends.

In an interview with Lillian Garcia in December of 2020, Ripley revealed Jackson is only a year and a half into his wrestling career. She said that despite her connections, Jackson has insisted that Ripley not help him too much in getting work as he develops as a performer.