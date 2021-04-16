In an interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSport, Rhea Ripley discussed her transition from NXT to the main roster. While her first appearance was at the 2021 Royal Rumble, Ripley revealed plans for her to move up had been in place long before that.

“I actually found out really early that I was going to going to RAW or SmackDown,” Ripley said. “I found out before War Games actually. So it was a while before and I sort of had that in my mind.

“I just went with everything. Because you know how you get told things and it never happens or things change, so I knew but I also didn’t know in a way. But after the Royal Rumble I was at RAW every week from then on, but before that I was always at NXT. So I knew at least I’m there, I just didn’t know when my journey would actually start.”

The topic of the Wednesday Night Wars also came up. According to Ripley, she never took the battle between NXT and AEW as seriously as some fans did.

“I think the internet definitely blew it up a lot more than we thought,” Ripley said. “We didn’t really think about it, at least I didn’t really think about it too much when we were on NXT. I just went there, did my job. I totally forgot there was a ‘war’ going on. I just wanted to do the best that I could do and I think everyone was in the same boat as that.

“I think everyone in NXT just loves what they do so much and we just wanted to do the best that we could. And if that meant we were in a ‘war’ with someone, I guess we’re going to fight. But I think the internet blew that up a lot more than it was.”