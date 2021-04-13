WWE SmackDown Superstar Billie Kay has revealed via Twitter that she recently asked new RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley to shave her head.

Kay was responding to a tweet from WWE NXT Superstar Josiah Williams, who praised Ripley for her short hair and hoped to see a clean shaven look in the future.

Williams tweeted, “My favorite part of @RheaRipley_WWE’s growth in WWE is that her hair gets shorter. Like, at this point I’m hoping one of her #WrestleMania hairstyles is a clean shave with tattoos. I’m just sayin.”

In her response, Kay revealed a recent conversation with her fellow Aussie.

“Literally told her the other day she should shave her head. I think she could absolutely rock it! She’s SO COOL!!”

As noted earlier, Ripley responded to a beatdown from Charlotte Flair on this week’s RAW.

See below for the tweets: