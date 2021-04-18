YouTube star Jake Paul faced former UFC fighter Ben Askren in a boxing match last night inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Paul picked up a knockout win in the first round against Askren.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared on the show to officiate a slap fight. WWE Hall of Famer (celebrity wing) Snoop Dogg was also on the PPV and did some commentary. You can see Flair, Snoop Dogg, and rapper Rick Ross hanging out backstage in the video below.

While it doesn’t necessarily indicate PPV buys, Dave Meltzer reported last night’s show had hit 5.2 million searches earlier this morning. As a comparison, both days of WrestleMania 37 brought in about 750,000 searches. Clearly, the interest was there from the fans, and even AEW star Chris Jericho, who gave his reaction to the main event.

“Haha …What a scam! Congrats to @jakepaul for a bulls*** fake win!”

Not only did Jericho tweet that to Jake Paul, but he currently has it pinned to the top of his Twitter account. Most comments are calling for Jericho to box Jake.

Jake’s brother, Logan Paul, appeared at WrestleMania 37 as part of the match between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Paul mainly sat at commentary, but did get into the ring after the match and ended up taking a stunner from Owens.

There’s no way that we are watching a slap fight on a boxing card, officiated by Ric Flair, with commentary by Pete Davison. #PaulAskren pic.twitter.com/k3UlPVQnxk — Jordan✭ (@b0bolol) April 18, 2021

Rick Ross links up with Ric Flair & Snoop Dogg at the Jake Paul fight 👀 pic.twitter.com/aMp9owbOHQ — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) April 18, 2021