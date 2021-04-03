WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently spoke with Jim Alexander on ReelTalker.com about a variety of topics. Fans had speculated that RVD could by the mystery person in the “Face of the Revolution” Ladder Match at AEW Revolution. However, Ethan Page was the mystery person. RVD was discussed AEW and his level of interest signing there.

“I just always go with the flow of the universe. I’m always very happy with the way things turn out,” RVD stated. “AEW, I watch it sometimes, mostly to help Katie Forbes out. She’ll watch it, she’s up-and-coming, learning and I’ll point stuff out. There is nothing that interests me about going there, except for business.”

RVD’s last match was against Sami Callihan on the September 22 episode of Impact Wrestling. RVD discussed retirement and where his head space is at when it comes to his future in the business.

“There is nothing that makes me want to wrestle, except for business,” RVD admitted. “Where a fan thinks maybe I would watch TV and dream of getting in the ring with someone, as if that’s my fantasy. That’s not really the way life works, at least not for me. It’s likely that I could be done now (wrestling) and not know it.

“I’d be totally fine (on never getting back in the ring), then the non-wrestling RVD would reap the rewards that come from the universe from reaching this stage. I don’t miss it like the other wrestlers. I’m not hungry to be in the ring.”

One of the RVD’s iconic moves in the ring is the Van Terminator. The move is where RVD jumps from one corner to the adjacent corner while his opponent is laying grounded in the corner typically with a steel chair over their face. Shane McMahon has also used this move, and RVD gave his opinion on McMahon’s use of the Van Terminator.

“I was told that Paul Heyman showed Shane-O a video of me doing the Van Terminator and asked him, do you think you can do this? And totally gave it to him,” RVD recalled. “I can’t remember who told me that though, it might have been Paul himself. I can’t imagine who else would tell me that. That’s how that happened. After a while I quit caring, but that was way later. Now, I’m like whatever.”