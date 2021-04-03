WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appeared on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show earlier this week to hype next weekend’s WrestleMania. During the conversation, Reigns talked about if he preferred one-on-one matches or triple threat matches, calling out former UFC fighter Daniel Cormier during the discussion.

“I like one-on-one, to be honest, I’ll smash anybody one-on-one, whether it’s Daniel Bryan, Edge, or D.C., I’ll smash them all one-on-one,” Reigns said. “Get him from behind the table and back in the gym, maybe, maybe he could have a chance. I don’t know. It would be a short story for D.C.”

Cormier tweeted the clip with the above comments from Reigns.

“Watch your mouth @RomanReignsWWE! I’ll dance with the big dog!”

This brought in Paul Heyman, who pointed out Cormier tagged the wrong Reigns account and said he’d be lucky to be enhancement talent in WWE.

“LMAO! @dc_mma tagged an imposter @WWERomanReigns account, hoping the #UniversalChampion doesn’t see this nonsense. Fight ROMAN REIGNS? #DC would be lucky to be in @WWE as enhancement talent! His biggest moment in @UFC was getting shoved across the Octagon by @BrockLesnar!”

Reigns then responded to Heyman that now being a UFC commentator has Cormier “acting soft.”

“That announce table got him acting soft.”

Cormier replied back to the WWE Champion:

“My advisor @arielhelwani is waiting by the phone. It’s time to stop talking and let’s make this real! I’m 42 years old with a bad back and I’m whippin’ you any day of the week. Your move @VinceMcMahon @HHH this my yard, I’m the big dog!

WWE has flirted with the idea of bringing in Cormier in recent years, but nothing yet has materialized. FOX reportedly had offered Cormier a spot on WWE Backstage before the FS1 show was cancelled.

