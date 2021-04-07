Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam was officially inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame tonight as part of the 2021 Class.

In an interview with Bill Broderick of Battle Creek Enquirer, RVD revealed what WWE boss Vince McMahon told him after the virtual ceremony was taped last Tuesday.

“Being inducted into the Hall of Fame probably means more than being a world champion because there are probably a lot of world champions that will never be in the hall of fame,” Van Dam said. “To have Vince McMahon stand up during the induction ceremony and tell me that I changed the style of the business was probably the highest compliment I could imagine.”

RVD, a native of Battle Creek, Michigan, said he was surprised to receive a call from WWE earlier this year and find out that that was about to become a WWE Hall of Famer.

“I was delighted when I heard. It was a surprise call. To me, it means a lot,” he said. “I am going down in history with the legends that inspired me when I was growing up in Battle Creek, dreaming of being a professional wrestler. Now generations to come will look at me in a similar way. That’s quite an honor.”

See below for highlights from RVD’s induction ceremony: