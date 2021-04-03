WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall spoke with Yaz Jung about his career in pro wrestling. During the conversation, Hall recalled advice Vince McMahon gave him when he’d go out to the ring, and the comedic original name for his Fallaway Slam.

Hall joined the WWE in 1992 as Razor Ramon and began learning from Vince as he rose up the WWE ladder. Vince always made it a point for wrestlers to really use their face while on TV.

“Vince always told guys to use their face, that’s where the money is … You have to keep an eye on the camera, so in my entrance, I’d usually go and look right to the hard-camera side.” Hall said. “You could see in the nWo days — I’d just look right at the camera and go, ‘I’m the s***!'”

While the Razor’s Edge is what typically finished off his opponents, Hall also used his signature Fallaway Slam in many of his matches. The Hall of Famer talked about the origin of the maneuver and why it was originally called “the sack-of-s***.”

“There was another move, the Fallaway Slam, that some people started calling ‘Hall-away Slam,” Hall stated. “But I actually called it ‘the sack-of-s***’ cause I was working with [WWE Hall-of-Famer] Carlos Colon at the time in Puerto Rico.

“I told him ‘duck the clothesline, then crossbody,’ I caught him and just thinking of cool moves to do, just — boom — I threw him back over my head. We got back to the locker room and he told me, ‘Amigo! What the hell? You threw me like a sack-of-s***!’ So that’s how I named it, but it’s great to see the young guys still using it.”

This year’s WWE Hall of Fame inductions stream on Peacock/WWE Network at 8 pm ET on Tuesday, April 6. Hall is among the 2020 inductions and is going in as part of the nWo, along with Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman.