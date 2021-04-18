As noted yesterday, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn revealed how two years ago he wanted a match at SummerSlam with Sean Waltman.

The two met in the ring before in 2011 at a CHIKARA wrestling event.

Today, the WWE Hall of Famer responded to Zayne’s story, explaining that it was health and injury issues that were behind the reason the two never got that SummerSlam match in 2019.

Waltman also said that there is always never year’s SummerSlam if that’s what fans want to see.

He wrote, “I had a few health/injury issues that needed addressing at that time. Now that I’ve taken care of them, there’s always the next #SummerSlam…if that’s something people want to see. #wwe”

*I meant next year’s #SummerSlam.

— Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) April 18, 2021