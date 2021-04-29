On today’s episode of Pro Wrestling 4 Life, WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman and co-host and Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman discussed the latest news of the week. Recently, Daniel Bryan has expressed his desire to wrestle for other companies while still wrestling for WWE.

“That’s smart of him because he’s trying to preserve his relationship with the company and still be able to go out there and do things to satisfy himself at this stage of his life and career,” Waltman noted. “And I think it would behoove the company to let him do that, honestly. I’m not saying, ‘Hey, go ahead and go main event an AEW pay-per-view or something,’ but if he wanted to go out and do his own thing and even produce it himself, good for him.”

Also recently, MLW announced a new TV deal with VICE TV. Waltman explained why this new partnership is a good fit for both entities.

“Seems like a good fit. One thing I like about MLW is you’re not confusing MLW with Impact or AEW,” Waltman pointed out. “They have their own talent. There’s zero brand confusion as far as I’m concerned. They’re real smart in doing whatever they have to do to keep guys like Hammerstone and Jacob Fatu. It must be making those guys happy. Good for them. Since VICE was doing the Dark Side of the Ring stuff already, it just seemed like, ‘oh, why don’t they have a little bit more wrestling content to their network?'”

The new deal provides hope for some fans that MLW could possibly tape live TV.

“Their production value is fine for what they’ve been doing so far, but I’m wondering if that’s going to change now that they’re with VICE,” Waltman said. “I wonder if there was talk of that or if they’re just happy with how it is because it’s just fine with how it is, but it would be even cooler with upgraded production values.”

