Daniel Bryan took part in a WrestleMania 37 meet and greet during WrestleMania week and talked about his contractual situation with WWE. As transcribed by Fightful, Bryan is looking at exploring his options.

“My contract is up soon,” Bryan stated. “We need to figure out what a good balance between home life and wrestling. I never want to stop wrestling, I love it, it’s just figuring that out.”

Bryan has repeatedly mentioned his contractual status in the past year and has hinted that his career as a full time wrestler is winding down, desiring to spend more time at home with his two children. But Bryan didn’t stop there, indicating that he’s interested in pursuing wrestling options both within WWE and outside of it.

“It’d be interesting if I could wrestle in different companies and WWE,” Bryan said. “That’s actually something I’m trying to weasel my way into right now.”

In an interview in March, Bryan expressed interest in wrestling ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham and AEW star Jungle Boy, who just headlined AEW Dynamite last night in a losing effort against TNT Champion Darby Allin. For years Bryan has also mentioned his interest in wrestling for lucha libre promotion Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre, where he hoped to work the promotion’s WrestleMania style Anniversary show against the legendary Blue Panther.

Bryan’s WWE contract expires in the fall. As we previously reported, Bryan signed a three-year guaranteed contract with WWE in September of 2018.

He most recently headlined WrestleMania 37, challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship in a triple threat match that also featured Edge.