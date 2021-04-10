WWE Superstar Seth Rollins was on a recent episode of The Complex Sports Podcast with Zach “Chopz” Frydenlund, Adam Caparell, and Zion Olojede. Rollins made his return at this year’s Royal Rumble after an absence since Survivor Series to take time with his fiancée Becky Lynch and their first child. Rollins talked about what it’s like for him to be back on SmackDown.

“I feel good man. SmackDown is a really a loaded show,” Rollins noted. “Watching it for the couple months that I was away, you were wondering where I fit back in. I was anyway. It feels good. The first couple weeks trying to kind of get my feet wet and seeing where things were going to head, but after that, I really felt like I’ve hit my groove in the last few weeks, and it’s been a good ride heading into Mania. I’m looking forward to kind of seeing where it all ends up here in Tampa.”

Rollins then described his excitement and nerves heading into WrestleMania week. This year’s WrestleMania is set to welcome back fans through the two night event.

“Well, normally, it’s kicked up a notch because it’s WrestleMania, because it’s such a big deal. This week however, is probably multiplied by a few factors because we haven’t had a live crowd in over a year and none of us really know what to expect,” Rollins admitted. “No one knows how anyone’s going to respond to what we’re putting out there. We have some idea with social media, but it’s just not the same to have real people, and real audiences and stuff like that.

“It’s going to be totally different and almost like a brand-new experience since we haven’t done it in so long, and so I would say, at least for me, my nerves and excitement level are kind of through the roof, maybe higher than they’ve been especially compared to what they have been because performing in empty arenas, the adrenaline levels are low. And so this, in contrast, is going to be quite a spike. It’s different normally. This year, it’s extra special.”

Rollins later named his favorite WrestleMania moments and matches that don’t involve him. He named a few iconic WrestleMania’s including one that is personal to him and his family.

“I have two different ones that stick out, but I think the one that I would have to reference the most is probably my wife (Becky Lynch) main eventing WrestleMania,” Rollins said. “That one, it’s hard to say anything other than the impact that it had on her life, and her father recently passed and he was able to be there for that moment. And so seeing what that meant to her, and to him and all that, probably is number one.

“And then behind that, you look at a couple other ones, Shawn Michaels, WrestleMania 12, the Iron Man match with Bret Hart was big for me. I would say WrestleMania 17, the TLC match, The Hardy’s, Dudley’s and Edge and Christian was really big for me as well, and then WrestleMania 6, the the passing of the torch. The [Hulk] Hogan – [Ultimate] Warrior main event, I watched that match a million times as a kid. So those are few off the top of my head that really have always impacted me.”

Rollins was then asked what it’s like for him to have younger talents come up to him and mention his WrestleMania 31 moment in the same breath he would recall those other WrestleMania moments. Rollins recalled how people would compare his Money In The Bank WrestleMania cash-in to this other iconic WrestleMania moment.

“It’s hard to process that really,” Rollins admitted. “The other day, someone was like — this was maybe a few years ago, so I shouldn’t say the other day. Somebody a few years ago was like, ‘Yeah man, you have to realize that moment of you cashing in is equivalent to Hogan slamming Andre [the Giant],’ and I was like, what? ‘Yeah for a new generation, they never saw that, and that’s the first thing they see in wrestling. That moment’s gonna be emblazoned into their psyche forever.’ And I was like, that’s wild dude. I never in a million years would have thought that is anything that I’d be remembered for. That’s pretty special.”

