WWE Superstar Seth Rollins was on a recent episode of The Complex Sports Podcast with Zach “Chopz” Frydenlund, Adam Caparell and Zion Olojede. Rollins discussed his Chicago Bears as well as his upcoming WrestleMania match against Cesaro on the podcast.

He was also asked to give his WWE Mount Rushmore. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks also recently gave her own Mount Rushmore during her Complex Sports Podcast appearance. Rollins explained why he chose “Stone Cold” Steve Austin over The Rock.

“If you just go basically what they’ve done in WWE, you’re probably going to have to go [John] Cena,” Rollins said. “I think Cena. Gosh, it’s really toss up between Rock and Stone Cold. I’m gonna have to say Stone Cold on that. Probably Hogan and then probably [Bruno] Sammartino. Rock’s a fair argument, but I would argue that Steve’s impact on the WWE is bigger than Rock’s, especially during his time here because Rock had a pretty short run. He was really on top for not very long, and then he jettisoned out and now he’s the biggest movie star in the business.

“So not taking anything away Dwayne, from DJ, from my guy but Austin was the bigger fan favorite in the late ’90s and really ushered in the Attitude Era, I would say, more so than anybody. And Rock was a big part of the Attitude Era in the back end of it but wasn’t necessarily the catalyst for it like Steve was. Steve was the catalyst for business being as good as it was, and he was the guy that was selling out the arenas and the t-shirts with the Austin 3:16 and all that. So yeah, that’s a tough one.”

Rollins admitted that Shawn Michaels is his favorite wrestler of all time. However, he noted why he still picked Hulk Hogan over Michaels on his list.

“Shawn’s my favorite,” Rollins admitted. “Shawn’s my favorite wrestler of all time, but we’re talking about contributions to WWE and what they’ve meant to the business, and look, if it were up to me, in that situation, I would scratch Hogan off that sucker probably. But again, if we’re just talking not the kind of human being you are but we’re talking about your contributions as a wrestler to the company, okay, Hogan was responsible for everything that happened after after the late ’80s.

“Look, Hulk’s always been really nice to me, but that doesn’t make him a great human being.”

