As reported back in December, celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg had some heat within WWE for agreeing to appear on the Jan. 6 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Snoop has now confirmed that WWE was indeed unhappy with his decision to show up on AEW TV.

“They felt some kind of way,” Snoop told Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning podcast.

Snoop added he was on AEW TV just to promote TBS’ Go-Big Show.

“Let me tell you this, Snoop Dogg ain’t no wrestler. He’s bigger than that. You gotta understand that. This is the dynamics of what happened: I had a show on TBS called Go-Big Show. So, Cody Rhodes was one of the judges on the show, and he’s one of the top dogs at AEW. So, as a promotional vehicle for the gig, I went on AEW.”

Snoop went onto reveal the word he received from WWE after his AEW appearance was advertised.

“Hey, you funning with them? We got to push pause on your ass for a minute,” said Snoop. “So, I stayed cool. They pushed pause for about two weeks, and then they go, ‘hey man, we got this vidoegame and we need you.'”

Snoop was presumably talking about WWE 2K22.

The iconic rapper was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016.