WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin has reacted to Austin Gunn performing the Lou Thesz Press on this week’s AEW Dynamite [Full Results Here].

After The Factory defeated The Nightmare Family in six-man tag action, Billy Gunn’s two sons – Austin and Colten – came out to beat up on QT Marshall. Austin pounded Marshall with punches after taking him down with Lou Thesz Press and then Colten hit a drop kick on the leader of The Factory.

Austin Gunn took to Twitter and asked Stone Cold to rate his form.

In his response, Stone Cold gave the youngster a “Hell Yeah!”

See below for the tweets: