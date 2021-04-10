On a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with WWE Hall of Famer and six-time WWE Champion “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. Hausman asked Austin what his excitement level is for this year’s WrestleMania.

“Well, I’m just excited for the fact that there are finally going to be people in there,” Austin expressed. “I know that those guys and girls down there are going to be excited about having people to work for, and I hope those fans go crazy and give them all the noise that they can because I’m sure the fans are anxious to cheer as well as the wrestlers are to be cheered. So I just think it’s a great opportunity. Hopefully, things continue to loosen up from COVID, but I’m excited about it, very excited.”

On of the top matches for WrestleMania 37 will be Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, which will take place tonight. Austin described how big the match can be.

“Just as far as a matchup goes, Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre could be an instant classic,” Austin said. “Drew McIntyre has been amazing as champion. Bobby Lashley, man, I was watching his work a couple of months ago, and him as a champion as well, he’s doing his best work right now.

“His intensity is off the charts, and he’s been around for such a long time and he’s always done good work, but now, it’s at another level. So that could be a very exciting match between two really big strong guys. Both guys are body guys, but both guys are workers as well, and you don’t always have that. So you got these two tremendous physiques that are also badass workers. So that could be a killer match.”

Lashley will defend the WWE Championship against McIntyre tonight as part of night one of WrestleMania 37. As always, Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage of the event, as well as the latest news heading into the show.

