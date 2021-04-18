Stone Cold Steve Austin is on the move. According to TMZ, the WWE Hall of Famer has agreed to sell his home in Marina del Rey, California for a whopping $3.395 million. Austin was reported to have put the house up on the market a month ago with the asking price of $3.595 million.

According to Bleacher Report, the 3,000 square foot home was purchased by Austin back in 2007 for $1.965 million. In the years since Austin has put serious work into the house, in particular remodeling the kitchen. Such efforts resulted in Austin raising the value of the house by nearly $1.5 million in the fourteen years since purchase.

The Texas Rattlesnake doesn’t plan to go far though, as he owns yet another home on the same street that he purchased in 2017 for $1.49 million.

This is only the latest event that has put Austin in the news. He recently made waves with the post WrestleMania 37 episode of Broken Skull Sessions, which featured AEW star Chris Jericho in an interview that included topics about AEW and NJPW. The Texas Rattlesnake will also be the subject of a joint A&E/WWE documentary titled Biography: Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The documentary will reflect on Austin’s legendary career, including his final match at WrestleMania 19 against The Rock and the events that transpired out of the ring leading up to the match. The documentary is scheduled to premiere tonight on A&E at 8 pm ET.