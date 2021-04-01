AEW star Tay Conti has taken to Twitter to celebrate the four-year anniversary of her debut match in pro wrestling.

Conti wrote, “April 1, 2017 I had my first match ever. 4 years since I felt in love with professional wrestling & decided to dedicate my life to that. I’m extremely grateful for every opportunity I get. I have a long way to go & I’m super excited about it !!! IT’S ALL ABOUT THE JOURNEY.”

The team of Conti and AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida lost to Nyla Rose and The Bunny on this week’s AEW Dynamite [Full Results Here].

The 25-year-old Conti made her pro wrestling debut at WrestleMania Axxess on April 1, 2017, competing against Sarah Bridges in a losing effort. Following that loss, she participated in the inaugural Mae Young Classic before spending nearly three years in WWE NXT. Conti was released by WWE last year as part of the COVID-19 cuts.

Conti holds a black belt in judo and a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. She participated in trials for the Brazilian Olympic team at the 2016 Summer Olympics prior to joining WWE.

