After a few brawls and separate interviews, The Pinnacle and Inner Circle were face-to-face in the ring on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Last week, Chris Jericho called for parley between the two group before their upcoming Blood and Guts Match on next Wednesday’s show.

The rules are: two rings, first two wrestlers get five minutes, then every two minutes another member will come in (alternating between both teams). Once everyone is in the match, it’s submit or surrender (can’t win via pinfalls, count-outs, or by escaping the cage).

It was decided during tonight’s segment that The Pinnacle are going to get the advantage in the match with the first person entering the match. Shawn Spears they were lured into this bout and wanted the advantage. Sammy Guevara said they could have it, and nobody in Inner Circle contested it.

