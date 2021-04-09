On a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with ECW original and host of the Mind of the Meanie podcast, The Blue Meanie. Hausman and Meanie discussed this year’s WrestleMania including the WWE Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. Hausman asked Meanie if he thinks Lashley will retain his title at WrestleMania.

“I love both characters. I love both performers, and this has a ‘Clash of Titans’ type feel, just two big, muscular competitors,” Meanie described. “They can just clash until the end. There’s a really good story here. Both very capable performers and they look the part. I’m a big Drew fan. I want to see him to have his due in front of the fans.

“Will they do it? I don’t know, but it would be nice to see all that build-up they did prior to the pandemic play out in front of people. He’s a two-time former champion. Get that third title almost a year away from when this whole thing started in front of fans.”

During the build-up to this match, Lashley kicked Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander out of The Hurt Business. According to MVP, King Baron Corbin is only associated with the group, but it has been reported that MVP and Lashley were against Vince McMahon’s decision to kick members out of the group.

WWE Hall of Famer Batista has voiced the opinion, like many others, that it was too soon for The Hurt Business to implode. Hausman asked Meanie on his thoughts on the angle.

“That’s just the business we’re in right now. We live in a ‘microwave’ mentality where I think people panic, and they’re like, okay, well, it’s three weeks or it’s three months and we got to break this thing up,” Meanie explained. “And The Hurt Business is one of the best things going in WWE right now. It’s a great stable and way too soon. It was disappointing. Somebody up there needs to have somebody to stand back and go, ‘Wait. Take your time. Let it breathe.’ We haven’t really had a chance to really appreciate The Hurt Business.

“They’ve been around, but it had this whole thing…. implodes the perfect word for it. I don’t get it man. Here’s the old man yelling at the clouds. I miss when storylines would last for a year, and then you have a beginning, a first, second, third act. Now, it’s just like, ‘okay we got this thing. Okay, now it’s over.’ Everything feels way too rushed.

Lashley will defend the WWE Championship against McIntyre as part of night one of WrestleMania 37 this Saturday.

