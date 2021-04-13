Former WWE Champion The Miz conducted a Q&A session with fans on Twitter tonight, just minutes before a new episode of Miz and Mrs. aired on the USA Network.

One fan asked The Miz if he was contemplating retirement from in-ring competition.

The Miz responded, “No I’m in my prime.”

Earlier tonight on RAW, The Miz had his wife Maryse as a guest for a special edition of MizTV. Miz and Morrison then defeated Damian Priest in a handicap match [Click Here for Full RAW Results].

Below are some highlights from his Q&A:

