AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks have been alerting fans when they’ve updated their Twitter bio over the last few days. Below is currently what’s written:

“Wrestling’s sweethearts. Needle movers. Goalpost chasers. Polarizing, self-made millionaires. Could’ve retired years ago so this is all extra credit. Done by 40.”

Interesting to note they want to be (presumably) done wrestling by 40 years old. Matt Jackson is currently 36, and Nick Jackson is turning 32 in July.

The Young Bucks turned heel two weeks ago on Dynamite after double superkicking Jon Moxley (who was their tag partner) to align themselves fully with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, The Good Brothers, and Don Callis.

In this week’s Being the Elite, Omega talked with Nick and Matt about being what they want to be and stop being what others want. The brothers dropped their typical colorful, frilly ring gear for a more monochromatic look on this past week’s Dynamite when they successfully defend their titles against PAC and Rey Fenix.