Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering won the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship against Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan at tonight’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion.
Jazz joined Ellering and Grace as their manager for the night. Ellering picked up the pinfall win over Hogan to win the titles.
