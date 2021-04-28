Tony Khan returned to Busted Open Radio today for what will be a weekly segment known as Khan’s Corner. The hot topic today was the recent announcement that the NHL would be coming to Turner Sports, airing games on both TBS and TNT. With speculation that AEW Dynamite could be bumped from Wednesday in favor of the NHL, Khan assured everyone that wouldn’t be the case.

“I know Wednesday night is our slot and our home,” Khan said. “I’m thrilled with our partnership with TNT. It’s the lifeblood of our company, it’s our primary revenue source and it’s the way most fans get exposed to AEW and see the show. And tonight and every Wednesday that we do Dynamite, I think for a lot of wrestling fans it’s a very important night of the week.

“So I want everyone to rest assure they’re not going to have to worry about these kind of major developments. We have a contract, we have two and a half years left on it, over two and a half years on it for Wednesday nights in this slot.”

Khan did say AEW wouldn’t be opposed to moving after the deal was up, but only if it benefited the promotion.

“If there was ever an opportunity to move or if there was a deal to be had, I would consider it. If we did something, it would have to be a real good deal for AEW. It would have to make sense for us. But as it stands right now that is the spot we’re in, tonight (Wednesday) 8 to 10, Wednesday nights on TNT. And if we moved, I’d consider it if there were something in it for AEW.”

