Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Shawn Michaels lead the NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” night two post-game media call on Thursday night. The show was headlined by Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly’s unsanctioned match. O’Reilly emerged victorious, and Triple H addressed Cole’s future in NXT going forward.

“I would advise you to watch on Tuesday. I think all things will be revealed then,” Triple H said. “It’s a funny thing, when you succeed here and you do well here for a fairly long period of time, there are moments in time where you’re telling stories and then something definitive happens like tonight, and people think that’s the end of it. Certainly, that’s the end of the book. That’s the end of the chapter. That’s not that case at all.

“If that were the case, then half this roster would be leaving tonight, and it’s not the case at all. It’s a chapter in the story. It’s a chapter in the saga that they’re telling, and Kyle O’Reilly proving himself against the man that that said he was the leader of the Undisputed Era and was just dragging them all along and were just his lackeys. Proving not so much of a lackey anymore but if I’m Adam Cole, I can’t imagine that sits very well with him. So I would imagine that is not the end of the story.”

O’Reilly has wrestled in the past for the NXT Championship. However, Michaels felt that this victory will propel O’Reilly to the next level.

“This is taking Kyle O’Reilly to the next level,” Michaels added. “I think everybody would agree that Adam Cole has certainly been at the top level for over a year here now, and I think now Kyle O’Reilly has put himself on that same level as Adam Cole. I can’t see that stopping now.”

