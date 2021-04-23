Triple H has taken to Twitter to issue a statement over the treatment of some of the recently released WWE talent.

According to his below statement, the person who was responsible for disrespecting the former WWE Superstars was fired from WWE.

Upon learning of the disrespectful treatment some of our recently released talent received on behalf of the company, we took immediate action. The person responsible for this inconsiderate action has been fired and is no longer with @WWE.

As noted earlier this evening, Mickie James has been trending on social media after she shared a photo of how she received her belongings from WWE. Her possessions were sent to her in a garbage bag.

James was one of the several wrestlers that were released by WWE last week.