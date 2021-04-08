WWE Hall of Famer Triple H appeared on SportsNation to promote WrestleMania 37. When asked about a potential retirement match at a future WrestleMania, Triple H was surprisingly not high on the idea.

“It’s not a big deal to me,” Triple H said. “If you said to me, and I guess maybe I’ll regret one day. Flair tells me I’ll regret it. But I had such a great run, was so blessed to have it and had so many great people to work with.

“It’s so much work and so much pressure. And I guess if I hadn’t found the NXT side of it, the production side of it, maybe I’d feel differently. But I’m at peace with all of it.

“If I was to say would I like to do one more match? Yes. It’s funny; the WrestleMania component is less a factor to me than anything else.”

Triple H described his ideal retirement situation, one similar to his tour of Japan a few years ago.

“What I would love to do is, at some point, wrestle at the Garden,” Triple H said. “A couple weeks later wrestle in Chicago at the All State. Wrestle Staples (Center) one more time. Go to Japan and wrestle there. Go to the O2 in the UK and the Hydro in Glasgow. Make one more trip to those places that stuck out in my career and do that. Because to me, Mania and all those things were so cool and so epic. But on the road, the comradery, the different arenas and locations, the fans. To go into them and having those moments where you go to those places.

“And it’s not even as much about the wrestling so much one more time. It’s about getting in the ring and tip the cap and saying thank you. That to me would be even bigger. If you did that and then capped it off with WrestleMania, that would be pretty cool too. But I think something like that would be really cool.

“Now ask me that if I’m traveling from place and I may go ‘I don’t need to do that!’ But in my head, if I’m looking for something cool, that would be it. Have that one little farewell tour, make the global loop, then come back and do one big show here and call it a career. That would be interesting to me.”

Triple H also discussed who he would like to face in a potential retirement tour.

“It’s a pretty long list,” he admitted. “Because you never turn that side of it off. I guess it’s like being in a band or something. Cool music is cool music. I watch talent now and look for their strengths and weaknesses, just like I did when I working with them. I see all these guys and its the AJ’s and people like that. Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre; people that are on the main roster that I go ‘love to do that with them.’

“But then I pass that and I look at NXT and I’m like ‘Balor, Ciampa, Gargano, Pete Dunne.’ There’s so many talent that are out there that are incredible performers that I’d love to work with. Of course in your mind you’re also 30 and not 52 envisioning this. So there’s a difference also. But there’s a lot of people, if I had to make a list, there’s a lot of people I’d like to work with.”

Triple H had his last official match in Tokyo, Japan in June of 2019, which was not televised. Triple H teamed with Shinsuke Nakamura to defeat Robert Roode & Samoa Joe.

You can watch Triple H’s interview with SportsNation below. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit SportsNation with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.