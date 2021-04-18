United Wrestling Network owner David Marquez revealed that he has been blocked by NWA World Champion Nick Aldis on Twitter.

Marquez tweeted a screenshot that he was blocked and wrote, “I’m glad I know where we stand. It’s going to make what I’m about to do next easier.”

As noted back in March, Marquez had announced that he was not invited back for the return of NWA Powerrr.

He had served as a ring announcer and interviewer since Powerrr premiered in October 2019, until the NWA took a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is the tweet: