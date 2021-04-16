WWE SmackDown Superstar Bayley has shared a video via Twitter to illustrate what Billie Kay and Peyton Royce “mean to the wrestling world” and why the Aussie duo always made her laugh during their WWE stint.

Bayley posted the video after Kay and Royce – formerly The IIconics – were released by WWE on Thursday.

The video shows Kay and Royce watching the Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks main event match from Night One of WrestleMania 37.

Bayley wrote, “This 17 second video sums up what Cassie [Royce] and Jess [Kay] mean to the wrestling world. Watching the main event of Wrestlemania live in the crowd because they LOVE WRESTLING. And when the camera hits them….they make the same exact face (without hesitation) to make me laugh.”

As noted earlier, Kay issued a statement, thanking Vince McMahon and Triple H for helping her fulfill her dreams. She also thanked Royce.

The IIconics defeated Balyey and Sasha Banks to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 35.

