As noted earlier, an eight-year-old boy revealed that he learned CPR by watching WWE legend John Cena on a TV show, which in turn helped him save his sister’s life from choking.

Cena has sent out a thank you video to Jaxson Dempsey, a resident of Hazleton, PA.

“Hey Jaxson, this is 16-time WWE champ and Peacemaker John Cena saying hello,” said Cena in the video. “Now I heard a story about you, and it really touched my heart. A story that in a time of crisis, you were brave enough to take action. Doing so, you saved your little sister’s life. I wanted to commend you because the actions of a true hero are those who do act in a time of crisis.”

Cena went onto call the boy “an inspiration” for taking action when his sister began choking.

“Usually, when bad things happen, one of the toughest things for all of us to do is to take action. You jumped right in helped out the best you could. Doing so, you saved your sister’s life. I really want to say thank you for being you, Jaxson. Thank you for being an inspiration; thank you from all of us.”

See below to watch the video: